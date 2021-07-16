B&I Capital AG Has $32.25 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 9.4% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equinix by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $839.57. 2,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $775.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

