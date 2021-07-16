B&I Capital AG Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

B&I Capital AG cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust makes up about 1.2% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.21% of American Assets Trust worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,157. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

