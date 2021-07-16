B&I Capital AG Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B&I Capital AG raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.4% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

