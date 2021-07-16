B&I Capital AG Invests $6.86 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. UMH Properties accounts for about 2.0% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.79% of UMH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.26. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

