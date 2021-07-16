B&I Capital AG Lowers Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

AIRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

