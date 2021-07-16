B&I Capital AG Reduces Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

B&I Capital AG decreased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up about 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.43% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,995. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

