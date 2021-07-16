B&I Capital AG Reduces Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

B&I Capital AG cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.20% of American Campus Communities worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 699,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,382. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

