B&I Capital AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.75. 943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.