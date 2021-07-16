B&I Capital AG Takes $11.93 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,000. Safehold accounts for approximately 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.32% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SAFE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 90,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,123. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 127,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $8,756,214.03. Over the last three months, insiders bought 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

