B&I Capital AG Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 3.7% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $766,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 887,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

