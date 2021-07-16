BIKI 1-Day Volume Tops $376,589.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $376,589.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIKI has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.