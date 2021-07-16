Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $11.20 billion and approximately $3.16 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00806254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,197,269,019 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

