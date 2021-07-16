BinaryX Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $78,411.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00013315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001596 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.01431924 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,216,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,188 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

