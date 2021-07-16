Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Bio-Techne worth $64,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $449.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

