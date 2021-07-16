BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Up 3.6%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14. 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCAB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $15,664,000.00. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,880. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $44,767,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.