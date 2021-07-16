BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Alane P. Barnes Sells 102,780 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,237,471.20.
BCRX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.62.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
