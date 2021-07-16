BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Alane P. Barnes Sells 102,780 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,237,471.20.

BCRX stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

