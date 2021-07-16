Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $453.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.34.

Biogen stock opened at $328.16 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.50. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

