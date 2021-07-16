Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.