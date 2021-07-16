BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Sells $249,165.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 505,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,161. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $669.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

