BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $91,095.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.92 million and $91,095.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00799207 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars.

