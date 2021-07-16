Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001829 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001489 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.