Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $24.69 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $458.60 million and $12.63 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $24.69 or 0.00078132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.01397584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00394012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

