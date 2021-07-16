Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.38 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $445.73 or 0.01397976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,884.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00397284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,791,238 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

