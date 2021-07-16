Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.