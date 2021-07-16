BitForex Token (BF) 1-Day Volume Tops $340,999.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $340,999.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars.

