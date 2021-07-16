Bitgear Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,947.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $654,632.86 and approximately $40,947.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00145837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.91 or 1.00196003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

