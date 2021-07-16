BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,891.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,891.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002482 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00241758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033071 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

