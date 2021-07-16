BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $154.21 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002838 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004177 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

