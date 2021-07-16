BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $28,550.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,780,749 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

