Blackmoon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $125.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

