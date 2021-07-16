BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 66.0% in June

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.71. 215,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

