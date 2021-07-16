BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 525,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $396,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

