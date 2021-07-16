BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BOE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 525,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
