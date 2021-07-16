BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,072 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

