BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 43,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
