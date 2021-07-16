BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MYJ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 43,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

