BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

