Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.20. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 34,932 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth $2,571,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.