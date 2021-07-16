Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 420.0% in June

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Friday.
About Blackstone Minerals
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.