Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Up 420.0% in June

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Blackstone Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Friday.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

