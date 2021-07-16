Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.85. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 484 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

