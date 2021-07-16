BlitzPick (XBP) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. BlitzPick has a market cap of $336,731.55 and $839.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

