Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $4.19 million and $275,961.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.11 or 0.00822299 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

