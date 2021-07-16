bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $27.53 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

