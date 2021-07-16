Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.39. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 493,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

