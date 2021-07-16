BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Shares Up 0.2%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BOAS)

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

