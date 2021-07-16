Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

