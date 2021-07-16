Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $147.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bogota Financial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

