Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 19%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) shares were up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 1,457,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,102,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

