Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 504,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,054. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.