Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

LON BONH opened at GBX 12.01 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.26. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

In related news, insider Jon Kempster bought 68,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.