Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

