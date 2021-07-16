Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
