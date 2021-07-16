Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $397,659.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.67 on Friday, hitting $2,144.72. The company had a trading volume of 187,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,265.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

